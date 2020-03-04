The Florida Gators took care of business Wednesday night by shutting out FAMU by the score of 5-0.

UF's pitching staff manufactured a terrific night, as they struck out 15 batters and only allowed three hits all game. Freshman Tyler Nesbitt made his first career start and dominated for the Gators.

Florida's offense didn’t produce the way they usually do, but still scored five runs on nine hits, including two home runs.

The Gators' offense put their first run on the board in the bottom of the second. Sophomore Jacob Young led off the inning with a double to left field and extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Cory Acton and Brady Smith both struck out, but Rivera would pick them up by ripping an RBI base hit through the left side to make it 1-0.

Florida would add another run in the bottom of the third, thanks to its two-out hitting. Jud Fabian led the inning off with an infield single the FAMU shortstop couldn’t handle. With the next two batters having recorded outs, Jordan Butler laced a double down the right field line, which easily scored Fabian to make it 2-0.

After four strong innings, Tyler Nesbitt’s night was done. He threw four innings, allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and striking out eight. Junior right-handed pitcher Justin Alintoff came in relief for the Gators.

It was in the bottom of the fifth when the Gators started to separate themselves from FAMU. True freshman Nathan Hickey led the inning off with a towering home run to right that has ended up in orbit. Austin Langworthy would smoke a double to left-center that one-hopped the wall.

After Kendrick Calilao grounded out, it was Butler who came through for the Gators again. The junior out of Tampa smacked a home run down the right field line to extend UF's lead to 5-0.

After two innings of work, Alintoff was done as Florida still might need him for its weekend series. He allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and struck out two. Alintoff was replaced by highly-touted freshman Brandon Sproat.

Sproat threw two perfect innings for UF, as he lit up the radar gun sitting 96-97 mph and topping out at 99 mph. He struck out three in his short outing on Wednesday night.

In the top of the ninth, Kevin O’Sullivan called on freshman left-handed pitcher Ryan Cabarcas to record the final three outs. Cabarcas did allow a hit, but still kept the Rattlers off the scoreboard and struck out two.