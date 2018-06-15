Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 16:44:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators continue to move up with 2020 five-star WR Leonard Manuel

Gnoeycaixzml1uxe98gk
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Arguably the top-ranked prospect on Florida's campus this week, five-star wide receiver Leonard Manuel was one of the prospects who laced up the cleats in front of Dan Mullen's staff at Friday's Ga...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}