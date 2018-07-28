Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 10:06:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators continue to push the right buttons with 2020 five-star CB

Jus8flrjj7hl1irbz9lp
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

A stable of highly-decorated defensive backs laced up the cleats for the University of Florida's Friday Night Lights, with one being Fred Davis, the nation's top-ranked cornerback for the class of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}