GatorsTerritory - Gators cornerback Chester Kimbrough enters the NCAA transfer portal

Another Gators defender has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell GatorsTerritory.

Chester Kimbrough, a sophomore cornerback, is exploring his options following two seasons in Gainesville.

The New Orleans native has appeared in six games in 2020, recording seven tackles and a pass deflection. He has recorded 15 tackles and three pass deflections through two seasons.

Linebacker Jesiah Pierre entered the transfer portal this week as well.

A former four-star prospect, Kimbrough was a member of the 2019 class who racked up additional offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Texas among others.

