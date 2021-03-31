GatorsTerritory - Gators cornerback Jahari Rogers enters NCAA Transfer Portal

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Florida cornerback Jahari Rogers has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tells GatorsTerritory.

A former Under Armour All-American from Arlington (Texas) High, Rogers redshirted during his first year in Gainesville but appeared in the matchups against Alabama and Oklahoma. He recorded two tackles against the Crimson Tide and a pass deflection vs. the Sooners.

The former Rivals250 prospect was expected to compete for a significant amount of playing time this fall but is now looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

Rogers, who closed out the 2020 recruiting cycle as the ninth-ranked cornerback and 102nd-ranked player overall, reeled in additional offers from Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Georgia among others.

