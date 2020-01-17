GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida men's basketball team could be without one of its starters when No. 4 Auburn comes into town on Saturday.

According to Gators head coach Mike White, Andrew Nembhard has missed the last two practices due to the flu.

"We’re in a tough spot with A [Andrew]. He’s struggling," White said. "He’s got the flu. He tested positive for the flu so he didn’t practice yesterday, won’t practice today. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. It’ll be up to him to see how he feels tomorrow. Game-time decision, I guess."

Nembhard averages 11.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. He also averages the most minutes, 34, on the team.

So it's safe to say Nembhard is a tough man to replace.

"He’s one of the best guards in our league," Kerry Blackshear said. "He’s somebody who calms us down on both ends of the plays -- accountable on both ends. But I think we have some guys ready to step up, been really good in practice these last few days. I think we've got a good chance of winning this one."

Freshmen guard Ques Glover and Tre Mann are two freshmen that will need to step up if the Canadian guard is not ready to go.

"Hopefully Andrew can play but if not, feel like Ques or whoever coaches try to start is going to be ready for the position," said Keyontae Johnson. "We all got good players so...the next man to step up; that’s what we preach, so I feel like we should be fine either way."

Glover is averaging 5.4 points per game and has nine assists this season, while Mann is still working on his confidence as of late. The freshman averaged 5.4 points per game and has nine assists in 14 games and has shown some flashes as a shooter.

"We all better be ready to play potentially without him," White said. "Great opportunity for freshman guards. All these guys want opportunities. They have to take advantage of it. We have to be ready."

Florida's matchup against the fourth-ranked Auburn Tigers will tip off at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.