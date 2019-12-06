GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- CJ Henderson will not return for his senior season.

In an unsurprising move, the Gators defensive back announced on Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

"After much prayer and consideration, I will be foregoing my senior season and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and I will not be playing in the bowl game," Henderson wrote in a tweet. "I am excited to be one step closer to turning my lifelong dream into a reality."

He also announced that will not play in Florida's bowl game.

He is projected by many to be a first-round NFL Draft pick. Although this season Henderson has had an up and down year, the corner recorded: 33 tackles (three tackles for a loss), 1 quarterback hurry, 11 pass breakups.

The South Florida native made a name for himself his first two seasons in Gainesville. In 2018, the then sophomore appeared in all 13 games and was regarded as one of the best corners in the country. He totaled 38 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, two interceptions, team-high seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles to help Florida arrive to ten wins. Henderson earned Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team honors and Athlon Sports Third Team All-SEC accolades following the season.

"My time as a Gator has been a dream come true, and I am truly blessed to be in this position," said Henderson. "There are too many people to thank, but so many from the Florida program have helped along the way. The best part of being a Gator is that they will be there for the rest of my life.

"I will miss the feeling of running ut of the Swamp on Saturday to 90,000 strong, but I know the Gator Nation is behind me."



