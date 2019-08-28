With the recruiting process behind him, Gators commit Tre'Vez Johnson has dedicated much of his focus towards reaching new heights individually, but also gearing up for a state championship run with school now back in session.

Bartram Trail is coming off last Saturday's 48-20 victory against Jacksonville Lee, and now sitting at 2-0 to start the season. Johnson accounted for two tackles in the win, but was rarely tested by an opposing offense that showcased a more run-dominant attack as well.