Gators should feel confident in Trey Dean, John Huggins at STAR cornerback
Four interceptions, two pick-sixes, two defended passes, three sacks, and nine tackles for loss.
That's the production from the hybrid STAR nickel-cornerback role, as both a ball-hawk as well as a box-player, that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson put up in 2018, which led to his 2019 NFL Draft declaration and left the Florida Gators looking for his replacement.
"I'm looking to replace Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson], said rising sophomore cornerback Trey Dean, who recently moved to the STAR, at a media availability. "I sat down to see what the STAR position is about and did what's best for the team. So you know, my team needed me to play STAR. I'll play it."
Dean, coming off of a true freshman season that earned him Freshman All-SEC honors with an interception and six defended passes, is currently penciled in at STAR for the Gators, which makes him Gardner-Johnson's positional replacement on paper. However, sophomore cornerback John Huggins, who had a flashy spring game with a pick-six interception and some nice plays near the line of scrimmage, could also force a rotation at the position.
Both players are entering their true sophomore season in blue and orange uniforms. While each offers a ton of potential to make plays and provide solid coverage, they are going to have their bumps in the road. Dean's experience starting nine games in place of injured outside cornerback Marco Wilson gives him a slight edge in terms of experience, but STAR comes with different responsibilities compared to the boundary and a rotation of the two young, skilled players would give Florida a lot of flexibility.
Watching the spring game, Dean's athleticism really stands out. In 28 snaps for the Blue team - all at STAR - Dean was not targeted once by the first-team offense as he quickly covered receivers in his zone and stuck hip-to-hip with receivers who he followed deep.
Unlike the boundary position, STAR is also a huge contributor in the tackle box, often setting the edge against the run like an outside linebacker and even blitzing the quarterback. In the Orange and Blue Game, Dean recorded a "would-be" sack on QB Feleipe Franks and swiftly came down to set the edge on four run plays to prevent the running back from getting outside. Receivers struggled blocking Dean out in space, as well.
As for Huggins, the pick-six he recorded was impressive as jumping flat routes take a lot of discipline and quick reaction skills. He patiently watched the left flat route develop with eyes to quarterback Kyle Trask, and jumped the outside pass and the rest was history.
Huggins was on the field for the Orange team on 48 snaps, all at STAR against the second-team offense. He made some smart reads, specifically on a swing pass to the running back where Huggins diagnosed a wide receiver block and came down to make a tackle for loss on the swing. There was also a screen pass in the first half that Huggins forced a high throw on due to setting the edge well as a blitzer.
Huggins flashed a lot of play-making ability, but his downside was moments of playing less fluid in space than Dean. He struggled getting off of most receiver blocks that he didn't diagnose before contact and got washed out of two or three potential tackles.
There's obviously a lot more that goes into scouting players than a spring game, but other than Dean's time at boundary cornerback last year, this was the best chance to get a feel as to what Trey Dean and John Huggins offer at the STAR position. At this point, Dean appears to have a more natural feel for the position with his all-around athleticism, coverage discipline at all three levels, and ability to set the edge, but Huggins' play-making ability can't be forgotten about either. Both will be deserving of snaps in 2019.
The best way for the Gators to approach the STAR position will be to have Dean and Huggins split snaps early on. This should ease the stress of a key starting position and expectation level that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson set previously for two true sophomores, and will let Florida adjust to certain matchups with two players of unique skill-sets.
Considering Dean's positional flexibility, with experience outside at boundary cornerback as well as safety, where he spent a lot of time in high school as a 4-star prospect, Florida can make Dean a chess-piece in the secondary and play Huggins in the STAR role on snaps that Dean moves around. While Huggins has safety experience dating back to high school as well, Dean's fluid athleticism gives him the one-up to play back-end in a pinch and rather Huggins is best served as a strict STAR.
The Gators have two really solid replacements for the role Chauncey Gardner-Johnson left open at STAR in Trey Dean and John Huggins. Both should produce well in that role if they are to split snaps, and honestly, splitting snaps at the position in order to let Dean become a chess-piece around the secondary could do wonders for the Florida Gators defensive backs unit.