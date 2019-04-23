Four interceptions, two pick-sixes, two defended passes, three sacks, and nine tackles for loss.

That's the production from the hybrid STAR nickel-cornerback role, as both a ball-hawk as well as a box-player, that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson put up in 2018, which led to his 2019 NFL Draft declaration and left the Florida Gators looking for his replacement.

"I'm looking to replace Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson], said rising sophomore cornerback Trey Dean, who recently moved to the STAR, at a media availability. "I sat down to see what the STAR position is about and did what's best for the team. So you know, my team needed me to play STAR. I'll play it."

Dean, coming off of a true freshman season that earned him Freshman All-SEC honors with an interception and six defended passes, is currently penciled in at STAR for the Gators, which makes him Gardner-Johnson's positional replacement on paper. However, sophomore cornerback John Huggins, who had a flashy spring game with a pick-six interception and some nice plays near the line of scrimmage, could also force a rotation at the position.

Both players are entering their true sophomore season in blue and orange uniforms. While each offers a ton of potential to make plays and provide solid coverage, they are going to have their bumps in the road. Dean's experience starting nine games in place of injured outside cornerback Marco Wilson gives him a slight edge in terms of experience, but STAR comes with different responsibilities compared to the boundary and a rotation of the two young, skilled players would give Florida a lot of flexibility.

Watching the spring game, Dean's athleticism really stands out. In 28 snaps for the Blue team - all at STAR - Dean was not targeted once by the first-team offense as he quickly covered receivers in his zone and stuck hip-to-hip with receivers who he followed deep.

Unlike the boundary position, STAR is also a huge contributor in the tackle box, often setting the edge against the run like an outside linebacker and even blitzing the quarterback. In the Orange and Blue Game, Dean recorded a "would-be" sack on QB Feleipe Franks and swiftly came down to set the edge on four run plays to prevent the running back from getting outside. Receivers struggled blocking Dean out in space, as well.

As for Huggins, the pick-six he recorded was impressive as jumping flat routes take a lot of discipline and quick reaction skills. He patiently watched the left flat route develop with eyes to quarterback Kyle Trask, and jumped the outside pass and the rest was history.