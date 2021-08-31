Gators DE Andrew Chatfield enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

One of Florida's edge talents is looking for a change of scenery just days prior to the program's season opener against Florida Atlantic.

Andrew Chatfield, a redshirt junior, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared in all 12 games last season and recorded 13 tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss in the process.

A former Rivals250 prospect out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Chatfield saw playing time during the 2019 season as well, making nine appearances and logging five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He redshirted during his first year on campus but entered the games against Charleston Southern and Idaho.

During the recruiting process, Chatfield took official visits to Florida, Florida State, Miami and Oklahoma. He was a two-time Broward 5A-1A Defensive Player of the Year and won state championships during his junior and senior seasons as well.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.