GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Greenard's face said it all in Baton Rouge. The defensive lineman was relegated to the sidelines and he was frustrated.

"It kind of brought a flashback, that’s why I got emotional on the sideline," said the Florida fifth-year senior. "The flashback I had to me missing all of last year, being in the training rooms, being on the sideline every single day and all year...I had good teammates and a good support system and realized I had to be selfless and help those guys.”

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Greenard did try to play through the pain. After a good week of practice leading up to LSU, the Georgia native thought he could play.

"I’ve never had a high ankle sprain before, so me just walking fine I’m thinking it’s fine and it’s just a regular ankle injury," explained Greenard. "But when I started to take off and plant it just wasn’t ready.”

Florida used time to its advantage, however. The Gators held Greenard back at South Carolina and used the bye week to focus on his health.

“It’s getting there," said Greenard about his ankle. " It’s good though. I practiced today and felt really good. Just going to continue to work on it, get more rehab and stuff to be able to make it manageable and continue to do my thing.

“I would say I’m good. I’m 85-90. If I’m honestly 85-90, to me that’s 100 percent. I feel good. No excuses."

Greenard and Jabari Zuniga have both missed games due to high ankle sprains - Greenard hurting his ankle against Auburn, Zuniga against Kentucky. Both pass rushers returned to practice on Monday.

"I thought they did a good job today practicing and moving around," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. We'll have them in their packages and let them play."

That is welcome news for the Gators defense.

"Those guys are big leaders on our defense," cornerback CJ Henderson said. "So we expect them to help out the defense a lot with this big game coming up.”

"It’s really big because when they went down, we had a couple of young guys to step up. But now that we got our vets back, we can really lock it down," safety Shawn Davis said. "We can lock the edges down and pull everything down, get to the quarterback and running back."

Georgia boasts a very talented offensive line that has not only protected UGA quarterback Jake Fromm, but has also helped the Bulldogs establish an offense that revolves around a prolific run game.

Kirby Smart's team averages 233 yards per game on the ground and is led by the talented D'Andre Swift, who leads the team with 6.84 yards per carry.

Having Greenard back on the roster to help set the edge could make the difference on Saturday.

“I think anytime you lose guys like that, it can affect you in everything you do because they’re physical guys at the point of attack,” Grantham said. “They’re guys who can get off blocks, they’re guys that can win the one-on-one blocks, set the edge.”

Greenard grew up in the Peach State as a Florida fan. So he may have never faced the Bulldogs before, he has heard it all.

"This game is huge," said Greenard. "This is a game I've been thinking about since I was a child."

It's not just about bragging rights for the pass rusher, it's about helping his squad take one step closer to the SEC Championship game.

“I never played Georgia. I always watched them. I always wanted to play them. I always wanted to play in the SEC,” Greenard said. “Getting a chance to do that now, to play against a top team, a team that’s been in the national championship, just like many other teams as well, it’s going to be a fun one. I’m excited for it. I can’t show it right now, but I’m excited. I’m just ready to get back out there.”

So it's safe to say, whether his ankle is at 70 percent, 80 percent or 90 percent, Greenard is pushing to play.

" I just know I’m going to be out there and that’s all that matters," Greenard said. "Of course, I’m going to have to have the brace and stuff like that but, like I said, I’m playing.”



