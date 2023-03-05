10 Florida players score in the victory; Reznick records 11 saves





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 7 Florida lacrosse team topped the Arizona State Sun Devils 17-12 on Sunday afternoon at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

The Gators improve to 3-2 on the year, while the Sun Devils fall to 1-4 in the 2023 campaign.

Florida was led on the offensive front by a three-goal performance from both Emily Heller and Maggi Hall. Danielle Pavinelli, Emma LoPinto and Ava Tighe each found the back of the cage twice, while five Gators scored once on Sunday afternoon: Ashley Gonzalez, Madison Waters, Tayler Warehime, Josie Hahn and Gianna Monaco.

Paisley Eagan and Gonzalez each dished out a team-high three assists, while Emerson Cabrera, Madison Waters and Warehime dished out one helper apiece.

Florida won 19 draw controls on the afternoon, with Emily Diaz posting a team-high four. Liz Harrison, Shelton Sawers and Heller each tallied three draws on the day to follow Diaz.

The Gators caused eight turnovers in the victory, with Becky Browndorf leading the defensive effort with three and Catherine Flaherty following closely behind with two.

Heller posted a team-high three groundballs, while Florida registered two apiece from Flaherty, Warehime, Gonzalez, Madison Waters and Sarah Reznick.

Between the pipes, Sarah Reznick tallied 11 saves with a .500 save percentage during her 58 minutes of play.

The Gators are back in action on Saturday, March 11 when the team plays host to No. 8 Loyola.

Opening draw is slated for 12 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Records No. 7 Florida (3-2) Arizona State (1-4)

How It Happened

* Florida got the game rolling with an Emily Heller goal just 1:04 into the first frame. Emma LoPinto followed with a score, finding the back of the cage on a pass from Madison Waters.

* ASU got on the board halfway into the first frame, cutting the deficit to one. Maggi Hall responded with two-straight goals just over a minute apart to give Florida the 4-1 lead going into the quarter break.

* The Sun Devils started the second quarter with three-straight goals to knot the game at 4-4, but Tayler Warehime broke through to once again give Florida the lead at 5-4.

* LoPinto netted her second of the day 80 seconds later and Danielle Pavinelli converted on her free position attempt to give the Gators the 7-4 lead heading into halftime.

* Arizona State got on the board first out of the break, but Florida rebounded with back-to-back-to-back scores from the sticks of Madison Waters, Josie Hahn and Ava Tighe to pull ahead five at the 10-5 mark.

* The Sun Devils answered with a 3-0 run to pull within two with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter, but Florida responded right back with two scores from Gonzalez and Pavinelli, respectively. ASU scored the final goal of the third frame but the Gators took the 12-9 lead into the fourth.

* Heller rocketed one just 41 seconds into the final frame to put Florida ahead four goals and then followed that with another unassisted score just under a minute later.

* Hall tallied her third hat trick this season after tacking on another UF goal with 11:32 left in the game before the Sun Devils got one back to cut the deficit to five at 15-10.

* Freshmen Gianna Monaco and Ava Tighe went back-to-back for Florida, giving the Gators their largest lead of the day at seven.

* Arizona State closed the game with two goals, but the Gators secured the 17-12 victory to move to 3-2 on the year.

Notables

* Maggi Hall became Florida's 21st 100-point scorer on Sunday afternoon after she finished the day with three points

* Maggi Hall has recorded a hat trick in three of five games this season

* Ashley Gonzalez inched closer to 100 career points on Sunday, as she now sits at 94 with her four-point performance today

* The Gators improve to 2-0 in the all-time series against the Sun Devils * Florida owns an impressive 118-22 (.844) record in the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 169-2 (.988) in program history

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 56-straight games, a new program record

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 30-straight games and a goal in 28-straight games (fifth-longest streak)

* Streaking: Emma LoPinto has tallied a point in 24-straight games

* Streaking: Emily Heller had recorded a draw control in 28-straight games, the third-longest streak in program history

* Streaking: Liz Harrison has recorded a draw control in 24-straight games, the fifth-longest streak in program history

Career-Highs

* Nine Gators recorded or tied their career-bests in the game:

* Madison Waters

* Tied career-high in assists (1) and draw controls (2)

* Sarah Mackey

* Tied career-high in draw controls (1)

* Kaitlyn Davies

* Tied career-high in draw controls (1)

* Catherine Flaherty

* Tied career-high in caused turnovers (2) and groundballs (2)

* Ashley Gonzalez

* Tied career-high in assists (2)

* Becky Browndorf

* Tied career-high in caused turnovers (3)

* Gianna Monaco

* Tied career-high in goals (1)

* Ava Tighe

* Career-high in goals (2), points (2), shots (3) and groundballs (1)

* Tayler Warehime

* Tied her career-high in groundballs (2)

Insight from O'Leary

* "We saw some things improve today that we worked on in practice this week, but we are early in the season and there are still opportunities for us to grow each game."

Up Next

* The Gators are back in action on Saturday, March 11 when the team plays host to No. 8 Loyola

* Opening draw is slated for 12 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium