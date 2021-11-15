Gators defend postgame locker room vs Samford

In an Instagram story posted by offensive lineman Will Harrod, Dan Mullen is seen dancing with his team in the locker room after the game.

"I've never won a game that wasn't worth celebrating, and I've never celebrated a loss," Dan Mullen said Monday when asked about the locker room scene. "I've never celebrated what you guys call moral victories. I've never celebrated a moral victory. I've never danced or celebrated or cheered a loss, but I will never not celebrate a victory and enjoy a victory. OK? Hey, I'll give you this one: If we win 3-2 this week we'll be dancing in that locker room. OK? We will be dancing in that locker room, and if we win 70-52 we'll be dancing in that locker room and celebrating."

FCS schools can only offer 63 football scholarships, so Samford was overmatched and undermanned but took a lead into the locker room at halftime. Still, the feeling of victory, which had eluded the Gators for more than a month felt good at the end of the day, regardless of the opponent.

It had been more than a month since the Florida Gators had walked off a football field victorious. Outside of the stadium and on social media the criticism and heat towards them and their head coach mounted, so when they got to the locker room, a sanctuary for them to escape the noise that has surrounded the program on all sides, they let loose.

Narratives have been spun about this video and the reaction to having to come from behind at halftime to beat FCS Samford.

Following the game, Dan Mullen mentioned how hard it is to win football games, to which many fans responded by saying — in some form or fashion — that it shouldn't be hard to beat Samford.

Senior defensive lineman Zach Carter acknowledged that much, saying that there were some choice words said in the locker room at halftime.

"Obviously, we were down at halftime to Samford, which is unacceptable," Carter said. "Guys were a little frustrated. I saw some guys getting in other people’s faces. I felt like if it needs to go there, it needs to go there. That’s what leadership is about. Sometimes you just can’t be nice. Sometimes you got to be in somebody’s face. Maybe call some people out … it helped.”

“I tried to keep my cool, but when it’s time to speak up, I speak up. I kind of got a little bit out of character with it.”

It would seem that the players understood the assignment. Halfway through Saturday's game, they had a failing grade but the team was able to turn it around and secure a win. At that point, with their last win seemingly forever ago, having overcome adversity — albeit self inflicted — they were ready to let loose. Let go of the mounting frustration and the outside noise, and just be with each other in a moment that could have been private.

"I just know that a lot of people on the outside, they don’t really understand what goes into this. Like, yeah, they see the result on Saturday. They don’t see what goes into it throughout the week, throughout the offseason. Man, we’re working hard like every day to try to win these games," Carter said. "So, when we win, of course, we’re going to be happy and celebrate, especially the way this season has been going for us. It just felt good to get back in the win column."