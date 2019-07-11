GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football's roster took a hit this week, just two weeks before the Gators open up practice

The younger David Reese is not expected to participate in the 2019 season. Multiple sources have told GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender that Reese suffered a torn achilles during an offseason workout, but the defender has yet to confirm the injury himself.

The redshirt freshman is a versatile player that could feature at the rush end or linebacker position at the college level.

Reese appeared in two games last year, against Charleston Southern and Idaho as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor. He tallied four tackles.

Stay with Gators Territory as we continue to follow this developing story.