GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Two days later and Florida's defensive performance against LSU still left a bad taste in the Gators' mouths.

“'It’s kind of, you know, disgusting,” defensive tackle Adam Shuler said about watching film from the game. “We know we’re better than that.”

Florida's defense yielded 511 yards of offense, 42 points and, did not manage one takeaway or sack in the 42-28 loss to LSU. UF came into the game allowing an average of just 4.5 yards per play, the Tigers averaged 10.6 yards.

“I don’t know where we [were] at, what we were doing,” linebacker Amari Burney said. “The coaches, they talked to us. They had the right game plan; we just didn’t execute. This week we are going to go back to our old ways, and we are going to execute.”

Florida's defense needs to regroup quickly.

The Gators are now set to face, in their mind, the biggest part of their schedule. They are set to play four consecutive SEC East opponents, starting with South Carolina.

“It is the important part of our season, Coach Mullen mentioned that this morning," said defensive end Zach Carter. "We’ve got 4 big East games left to go win the conference, so I think it is a reset.”

Carter will be one player that will need to step up this weekend.

Florida could be without two veteran playmakers on the defensive line come this weekend. Edge rusher Jon Greenard and defensive end Jabari Zuniga are among the best in the SEC and were certainly missed last weekend.

Greenard played just a few snaps against the Tigers due to an ankle injury he suffered against Auburn, while Zuniga returned from a ankle sprain on Saturday only to re-aggravate the injury.

Both are expected to be game time decisions.

Without them, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow never felt the pressure and finished 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

“It's a big loss when they're not out there," said safety Donovan Stiner. "We can't let the quarterback get comfortable so those guys always make sure he's uncomfortable for us and that in turn helps the DBs because the balls have to get out quicker and stuff like that.”

“It was pretty tough," Carter said about seeing both of the fifth-year seniors go down. " I could tell it meant a lot to those guys, but younger guys, we’ve got to step up and we have to fill in.”

Jeremiah Moon, Khris Bogle, Carter, Mohamoud Diabate, Andrew Chatfield and Luke Ancrum will all see their roles increase.

"We have good players behind them," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "We've always taken the approach ever since I've been here, next man up. We've had injuries every year. It's just a part of it. You just next man up and you've got to find ways to make plays and win games."

“It affects us when we’re missing somebody who makes a difference on the team,” Shuler said. “But we believe in the next man. We got players and guys who can ball, so you gotta be ready when your name is called."

"Kyree Campbell is a guy that came in and played and I saw some physical play out of him. Of course, he starts. He played a few more plays," explained Grantham. "Shuler had a few plays. Luke Ancrum's a guy that can play. You know, Zach Carter. So we'll continue to play those guys as well. I thought Moon played really well in the game. He probably played a few more plays than he would have if Jon would have been available. But as a collective group we'll just continue to roll guys, because you're facing a team that's tempo and you've got to make sure that you have depth because you've got to make sure that you continue to have players that are ready to play in the game."

South Carolina managed just three points after halftime in its 20-17 overtime win at Georgia. The Gamecocks also struggled to amass more than 300 yards of offense. However, those offensive struggled began when starting quarterback Ryan Hilinksi left the game with an injury.

Although not nearly the daunting task that LSU's offense presented on paper, this is not a game to take lightly. This is a game for the Florida defense to bounce back. This is a game for the Gators defense to play to its standard.

“We just got to go out and execute more and play faster," said Burney.

"It makes us more hungry," said Stiner. "I think we want to get out there and prove that's not what it will be.”

“They’re ready to roll," said Grantham. "It’s just a matter of understanding we need to be exact in what we want and make sure we’re all on the same page and make plays.”



