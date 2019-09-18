Gators defense knows Volunteers will provide test
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators defense faced a tough test in Lexington, but helped the Gators seal a 29-21 against Kentucky
Without Jabari Zuniga, the defense struggled to sack the quarterback, only recording one sack after recording 15 in the first two games of the season. However, the defense made critical third and fourth down stops late in the game to improve the Gators to 3-0.
Now, the ninth-ranked Florida host Tennessee this Saturday.
"When you look at them from a quarterback perspective, they're a pro-style system,” said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham about the Vols. “Their quarterback is going to progression read, and with the guy that they've got he really does a good job reading that and understanding where to go with the ball. So really it's a pro-style offense that's going to throw the ball relative to the coverage. He's got some reads to go through, and I think the guy's done a good job with his reads. So we've got to understand that we've got to play well and be in that tight coverage."
Despite winning, the Florida defense struggled with the pass-happy Wildcats offense. Wildcats receiver Ahmad Wagner made a spectacular catch in the end zone and helped provide a security blanket for quarterback Sawyer Smith.
Fellow wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was able to penetrate the Gators weak points in their pass coverage and helped move the chains.
Like Kentucky, Tennessee has a couple of playmakers that are capable of finding weak points in the Gators defense.
"When you look at their receiver, (Marquez Callaway), he's a very dynamic guy,” said Grantham. “Their runners are very effective, particularly the new guy (Eric Gray), he's a guy who can make some plays. And then when you look at the tight ends, I think they do a good job of blocking. So those are guys we have to be aware of. But overall, I think their skill guys are really good, as a general rule. (Jajuan Jennings), (Josh Palmer), I think their skill guys are really good."
Gators linebacker David Reese, who was named SEC Defender of the week after his 16 tackle performance against UK. The senior recorded 11 tackles against the Vols last season, and is poised to have a big game against an offense that has been slightly inconsistent through three games.
“I know Tennessee the first two games haven’t went their way," said Reese. "They just a great win this week and I know they are looking to ruin our season. We are not taking anything lightly. They are going to try to run the ball because that’s why they do. Their tight ends have gotten a lot better and their quarterback also, so we are getting ready for a lot of runs and probably pop passes and things like that. They’ll try to go deep.”
For both teams, winning this game is imperative for both programs as the season progresses on for both teams.
The Volunteers could play spoiler for the Gators, or Florida could keep chugging along and be 4-0 going into their match up with Towson next week.
Regardless, Grantham knows the magnitude of this rivalry and the complications this game has on the division.
"Oh yeah, it's an SEC game. It's the SEC. It's Florida-Tennessee. For them it's the beginning of a new season from the standpoint of first league game. It's our chance to play at home in the Swamp in an SEC game. Any time you're playing an SEC game it's a big game. So it's really big for us."