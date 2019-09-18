GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators defense faced a tough test in Lexington, but helped the Gators seal a 29-21 against Kentucky

Without Jabari Zuniga, the defense struggled to sack the quarterback, only recording one sack after recording 15 in the first two games of the season. However, the defense made critical third and fourth down stops late in the game to improve the Gators to 3-0.

Now, the ninth-ranked Florida host Tennessee this Saturday.

"When you look at them from a quarterback perspective, they're a pro-style system,” said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham about the Vols. “Their quarterback is going to progression read, and with the guy that they've got he really does a good job reading that and understanding where to go with the ball. So really it's a pro-style offense that's going to throw the ball relative to the coverage. He's got some reads to go through, and I think the guy's done a good job with his reads. So we've got to understand that we've got to play well and be in that tight coverage."

Despite winning, the Florida defense struggled with the pass-happy Wildcats offense. Wildcats receiver Ahmad Wagner made a spectacular catch in the end zone and helped provide a security blanket for quarterback Sawyer Smith.

Fellow wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was able to penetrate the Gators weak points in their pass coverage and helped move the chains.

Like Kentucky, Tennessee has a couple of playmakers that are capable of finding weak points in the Gators defense.