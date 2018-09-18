GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida defense is set to take up another challenge, as the Gators hit the road to face Tennessee in enemy territory.

"We've just got to play to our identity," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "We've just got to play within ourselves, continue to do the things we talk about to be effective. Obviously, we've got to work to stop the run and find ways to affect the quarterback. Really, it's more about just playing within ourselves. The people that have control of the game are the ones that are on the field. We've just got to continue to work this week and prepare like any other week, get ready to go play."

"We have seen a lot of power plays," said defensive lineman Elijah Conliffe. "They are going to really try to run the ball on us and thats where we come in ands top all that, so thats what we are really focusing on this week. We have to stop the run."

The run defense will be placed under the microscope when they face the Vols this weekend. The Gators have struggled to stop the run in the first two games, however, did show improvement against Colorado State.

"I think that we took a step in the right direction last week," said Grantham. "I thought our guys were physical. I thought they played with their hands. They did a good job securing their gaps. But it showed up in practice that way. So I think it was a move in the right direction and we've got to continue to develop our standard and the identity we want and still improve, but we made progress where we needed to."

Dan Mullen and his staff preached the last two weeks that this team needed to be physically and mentally tougher. On Monday, the head coach even told his team to emulate the Incredible Hulk's two personas - Dr. Banner in the classroom and the 'other guy' on the field.

The game against the Rams demonstrated a team that has started to take that message to heart.

“I think it showed really good," said Conliffe about the last game's performance. "You know we were getting push back. There’s still improvement, but we’re going to get there through work.”

The defensive line will certainly need to push back on Saturday since the Vols boasts two very talented rushers in sophomores Tim Jordan and Ty Chandler - both of which have rushed for over 100 yards in games this season.

"I think their backs are really talented," said Grantham. "They run two guys, they're physical. You've got to really come and front them up when you tackle them. If you arm tackle them, they're going to run through you. You've got to get more than hat to the ball. I think their running backs do a really good job of running through guys and making a 3-yard gain a 6-yard gain and they can make guys miss and get double-digit runs, which anytime you do that, you're extending drives. I've been pretty impressed with their runners and the way they run the ball."

Good news for the Gators, Florida is expected to have David Reese back in the lineup. The veteran linebacker was sidelined for the first three games of the season after injuring his ankle during fall camp.

"I think anytime you get a veteran guy that's played in the league -- he's been successful in the league -- into your rotation, it allows you to minimize snaps of other people," said Grantham. "And by doing that, guys can play maybe a little bit faster, a little bit harder and know that, 'Hey, when I get tired, I can get a blow.' So I think anytime you can add a guy like him to the rotation, it's going to help."

Reese returned to practice last week and will provide an instant boost to the Florida defense.

"I think anytime you have a good player that's been productive, and people know he's a good player, that brings confidence to people around him," said Grantham. "Anytime you can give players confidence like that, it allows them to maybe make quicker decisions and play faster, and anytime you play fast, you got a chance to do well."

The Gators will also need to contend with a quarterback that has found his stride. Jarrett Guarantano received his fair share of criticism last season from their fanbase, however, the signal caller has had a good start to the season so far.

In the opening three games, he is 39-of-54 for 494 yards and has thrown two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He’s 72.2 percent passing percentage is second best in the SEC Georgia’s Jake Fromm. It doesn't hurt that the New Jersey native has a talented receiver group to throw it to.

"They've got talented guys," said Grantham. "I think any time you face a team that's going to throw the ball off the play-action game and put the ball down the field, you've got to have guys that can affect the quarterback. It'll be a key component of the game, we'll have to find ways to affect the quarterback."

“I think we got a great challenge. I think they have skill and talent," said Florida cornerbacks coach Charlton Warren. "They play hard. Our guys have got to play fundamentally sound and aggressive. We gotta make plays that the scheme allows us to make. And more than ever we’ve got to just strain to the ball, man, and give tremendous effort for us to have a chance to win the game.”

The Florida defense will hope to silent the crowd at Neyland Stadium, as they step onto hostile territory.

“Just going hard in practice that’s really all we can do," said Conliffe. "Coaches are telling us to stay fused in practice and worry about the things we can control. Just keep working hard.”