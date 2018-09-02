GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A lot of attention from Saturday will be put on the offense. Of course, Feleipe Franks’ five touchdowns and 53 points deservedly should be the focus, however, the Gator defense had a fantastic first showing as well.

The Todd Grantham era started off with quite the bang, literally.

Chauncey Garder-Johnson blitzed off the left edge like he was shot out of a cannon and thumped Charleston Southern redshirt junior quarterback, London Johnson. Gardner-Johnson finished with five total tackles which tied for the most on the team, four solo, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

In the first half, the Gators dominated the Bucs in every way possible defensively. Florida not only pitched a shutout until the fourth quarter, they did not give away a single yard in the first period of play.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” linebacker Rayshad Jackson said. Fast, physical and aggressive is our motto. So, for our guys to come out and perform like that in the first game is a pretty big deal.”

Jackson tied with Gardner-Johnson for the lead in tackles with five (0.5 tackles for loss). But it was an all-around effort for the Gators defense.

“Defensively, all around I thought we played well,” head coach Dan Mullen had to say.

The accomplishments read more like a grocery list: Ventrell Miller had a great sack in the second half; Jachai Polite had a forced fumble, a great pass break up that halted a CSU drive and four tackles; freshman John Huggins had an interception.

Outside of one 71-yard run in the final minute of the second quarter the Bucs only had 21 yards of offense in the first half.

After a blocked field goal attempt to end the half, the Gators were on their way to a shutout. Because the offense and defense were both producing adequately, Mullen was able to rotate a lot more players in.

“I think you saw we got to play a lot players in the second half, and you could see a lot of them have a long way to go, but now they have a little bit of experience,” said the ehad coach.

“They’ve been in the game; they’ve been in a real game. They’ve taken snaps in The Swamp. That’s something that they can build off of.”

Grantham told reporters this past week that he needed to see his defense record some takeaways; they forced three: two fumbles and one interception which led to six total points for the Gators.

“I think our guys played very well in this scheme and I feel like we can take it to another level,” Jackson said.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do as a team,” Mullen said. “You know, you want to see huge improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.

“We’re out of training camp, we’ve got a game under our belt, now let’s make some huge strides during practice week, during our preparation in everything we do.”

Overall the Gators defense had a fantastic first showing under Grantham and Mullen. It is a great place to start and build upon as the season continues and the Gators face tougher competition.