Brian Edwards is in custody Monday evening after being arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville.

According to a Gainesville Police report, Edwards had a fight with his girlfriend at his apartment but when she attempted to leave things escalated. The Gators defensive back allegedly grabbed her by her neck to keep her there - leaving marks on her neck and a scratch on a shoulder. The police offer on scene did not notice anymore injuries.

A witness tried to intervene and eventually called police. When police arrived, Edwards refused to comment after being read his rights.

The report says Edwards and the victim have been in a relationship together for approximately two years.

Edwards was taken to jail where he is facing the battery charge, which is a first degree misdemeanor.

No bond information is available at this time.

This is the second Gator to make headlines this week for off the field reasons.

Florida quarterback Jalon Jones was accused, but not charged, with two counts of sexual battery back in April. Jones has entered the transfer portal and the investigation into those allegations are currently closed - since the two victims chose not to press charges.

Edwards is a junior and has played in 18 games for the Gators in his first two seasons.