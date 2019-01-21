Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 09:09:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Gators defensive line coaching board

Jmoz5mdz0f9tn6rtkn3e
Gators Territory's Jacquie Franciulli
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Florida football is looking to find Sal Sunseri's replacement. Gators Territory has a few names to watch as the coaching search develops: CHRIS WILSON (former Philadelphia Eagles) Chris Wilson is c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}