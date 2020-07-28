Elijah Conliffe no longer with Gators, receives medical exemption
Despite losing senior defensive tackles Adam Shuler and Luke Ancrum, Florida was set to return four upperclassmen at the position.
One of those players, however, won't be suiting up for the Gators this season.
Defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe is no longer with the team and has received a medical exemption, UF director of football communications Skip Powers confirmed Tuesday to Gators Territory.
He remains in school on scholarship and doesn’t count against Florida’s 85-man limit, which is now at 83.
Conliffe suffered a season-ending injury last August on his right foot, though Florida coach Dan Mullen never specified what his issue was or the severity of it.
The former four-star recruit started two games in 2018, recording 13 tackles and one fumble recovery in 11 appearances. He played in eight games as a freshman, totaling two tackles and a quarterback hurry.
The Gators have seven other defensive tackles on the roster, including seniors Kyree Campbell, T.J. Slaton and Marlon Dunlap. Five-star recruit Gervon Dexter is one of three incoming freshmen at the position.