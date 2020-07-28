Despite losing senior defensive tackles Adam Shuler and Luke Ancrum, Florida was set to return four upperclassmen at the position.

One of those players, however, won't be suiting up for the Gators this season.

Defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe is no longer with the team and has received a medical exemption, UF director of football communications Skip Powers confirmed Tuesday to Gators Territory.

He remains in school on scholarship and doesn’t count against Florida’s 85-man limit, which is now at 83.