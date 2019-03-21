Gators 'definitely up there' following visit from massive Armwood DT
For the first time since he was offered by the Gators on Jan. 17, 2021 prospect Desmond Watson made the trip to Florida on Thursday.
Watson, a product out of Armwood High School, journeyed up to Gainesville with teammates Agiye Hall and Cam’Ron Ransom.
Shortly after the conclusion of his visit, Watson broke down his time at Florida with GatorsTerritory.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news