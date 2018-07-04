Gators dip back into California to offer fast-rising 2019 prospect
Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators are labeling the state of California as a priority in regards to replenishing their roster on the recruiting trail, and backed up that reputation on the fourth of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news