Gators dip into Europe to offer 6-foot-8 offensive tackle
Dan Mullen and the Gators are in hot pursuit over several offensive linemen who are spread out across the country, but really expanded their recruiting net on Tuesday morning by dipping all the way...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news