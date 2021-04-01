Gators dip into familiar territory to offer Rivals250 defensive end
To say the University of Florida's football program is familiar with Shelby (N.C.) Crest High School might be an understatement.
The Tar Heel State program has produced multiple Gators over the years, and now UF is making a run for another highly-regarded prospect at the school.
Eli Hall, a Rivals250 defensive end in the class of 2022, was offered by Dan Mullen's staff early Thursday morning and says he is certainly aware of the pipeline between Cleveland County and the city of Gainesville.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news