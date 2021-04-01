To say the University of Florida's football program is familiar with Shelby (N.C.) Crest High School might be an understatement.

The Tar Heel State program has produced multiple Gators over the years, and now UF is making a run for another highly-regarded prospect at the school.

Eli Hall, a Rivals250 defensive end in the class of 2022, was offered by Dan Mullen's staff early Thursday morning and says he is certainly aware of the pipeline between Cleveland County and the city of Gainesville.