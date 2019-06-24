Another Lakeland (Fla.) Dreadnaught has joined forces with Dan Mullen and the University of Florida following a return visit to the Swamp on Monday. Do-it-all playmaker, Fenley Graham, who had also been considering Miami, recently noted that a decision was coming "real soon" and then decided to take himself off the market following a recent trip to Gainesville. "It kind of reminds me of what my high school was this year before we won state," Graham recently told Rivals' Rob Cassidy when asked about UF. "They are on the rise and everyone is expecting a big season from them. Now they have to play up top those expectations. "They are on the right track. It’s close to home, too. They treat me like I’m already there. Plus, I know a lot of the players."

According to his coach, Graham, who is labeled as the 38th-ranked athlete on Rivals, is being recruited by the Gators as a boundary cornerback and returner on special teams. In addition to the pair of in-state schools, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Graham possesses offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, West Virginia, Indiana and Iowa State among others.