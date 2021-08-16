Gators dip into the Peach State to land 2022 linebacker EJ Lightsey

Linebacker EJ Lightsey was recently in Gainesville for Friday Night Lights and has now taken it a step further, resulting in today's verbal commitment to Dan Mullen's program.

A native of the Peach State, Lightsey also attended UF's recruiting cookout on June 1 but found no reason to wait any longer after recently setting foot in Gainesville for the second time of the summer

A product of Fitzgerald (Ga.) High, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Lightsey was offered by the Gators in mid-January and has been manufacturing a tight-knit relationship with Christian Robinson ever since. He becomes the second linebacker from the 2022 class to team up with the Gators, joining Rivals250 prospect Shemar James.

Lightsey, the 34th-ranked outside linebacker, also considered offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU and Tennessee among others.

"I talk to to Florida like every other day," Lightsey previously told Gators Territory. "I’m really building a relationship with coach Robinson. Florida is most definitely a school I’m considering and they are very high on my list."

If you're a Gators fan, there is a lot to like when evaluating Lightsey's junior highlights.

The three-star prospect does a good job of playing in space and flashes decent acceleration when coming downhill. He also dissects plays fairly quickly and doesn't show much wasted movement when swarming to the ball. This is a well-rounded linebacker who is an effective blitzer as well.

While the majority of his time is spent inside, I believe Lightsey possesses the athletic traits to play outside linebacker as well. He does a nice job of reading and reacting and then changing direction as well. This is a linebacker who is light-footed due to his overall athleticism and ability to play out in space. He possesses fairly good length as well.

Before it's all said and done, don't be surprised if Lightsey earns a fourth star on Rivals. We are evaluating his junior season and impressed with those highlights alone, so I'm sure the 2021 highlight reel will be even better.

I'm a fan of what Lightsey brings to the table at linebacker, so kudos to the Gators.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.