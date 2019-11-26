GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Greenard will never forget the first time he ran out of the tunnel at the Swamp.

"Eye-opening, a dream come true," said Greenard. " Just everything that you could imagine, as far as the emotion-wise, it happened."

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

Two months later, the fifth-year senior will have to deal with another set of emotions, as he runs through that same tunnel one last time on senior day

"It's going to be bittersweet," said Greenard "I want to be able to go out with my teammates who have accepted me in since I got here. It's going to be bittersweet playing in my favorite stadium for my favorite school, so I'm going to take it all in."

The Louisville grad transfer has made a big impact on and off the field in his short Gators career.

"The difference he makes on the field is tremendous," said safety Donovan Stiner. "He wreaks havoc. So, he’s a great help for the whole defense. When he’s on the field, it’s a big difference.

"He is an emotional leader," added Stiner. "He has a lot of younger guys behind him. I feel like he takes it personal to help build those guys up and make sure they’re ready so when they have to step in they can fill his shoes.”

He certainly is leaving some big shoes to fill.

Greenard is second on the team with 46 tackles, leads the team in both 12 tackles for a loss and six sacks, has one interception, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and eight quarterback hurries. One can even describe these numbers as an All-American.

"I didn't even expect to do half of what I've done, especially coming off the injury," said Greenard.

"Absolutely," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham when he was asked if Greenard was having an All-American season. " I think if you look at where he’s come since he’s been here. First of all, the conference in which you play. The numbers he’s put up. The impact he’s had on our team, not only his production and his play-making ability, but his character and work ethic. I think he’s had as good production or season as anybody who would make that board.”

"He’s playing at a high level," added head coach Dan Mullen. "You’ve got to have been playing great, performing at a high level and stats, putting up numbers. I think he’s done all of that.”

“It’d mean everything," said Greenard about the possibility of being named an All-American. "Just as a child I never expected it to be like this or even get mentioned that or talks about my name in the same conversation. That would basically be the icing on the cake. Everything that I’ve worked for as an undergrad and all, all the, being a graduate now. Redshirt year and everything. The people that know me, been around me, know understand the struggle and the grind that I put on, they understand how I feel.”

Greenard has shown how indispensable he is to Florida several times this season. However, his job is not complete. He has some unfinished business.

Florida is set to host Florida State on Saturday, hoping to end its ten-year losing streak at home. Greenard is 2-0 against the Noles, however, he saw his team lose to FSU twice from the sidelines. He is ready for redemption for his former and current teammates.

"This is it. This is all the marbles here."