Gators drop 10 spots in AP Poll following loss to Kentucky

Following a 20-13 defeat at the hands of Kentucky, the Gators are now ranked No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll. They dropped 10 spots after previously checking in at the No. 10 spot.

Florida, however, was not the only top-10 school that hit a major speed bump on Saturday, as Oregon, Notre Dame and Arkansas recorded losses as well. Dan Mullen's program entered Lexington as more than a touchdown favorite, so I'm curious as to where they would have ranked if business was taken care of as many expected.

Next up for Florida is homecoming weekend against Vanderbilt, a program sitting at 2-3 on the season and fresh off a 30-28 victory over UConn. The matchup is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Full AP Top 25:

1. Alabama.

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. North Carolina State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State