Gators drop 10 spots in AP Poll following loss to Kentucky
Following a 20-13 defeat at the hands of Kentucky, the Gators are now ranked No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll. They dropped 10 spots after previously checking in at the No. 10 spot.
Florida, however, was not the only top-10 school that hit a major speed bump on Saturday, as Oregon, Notre Dame and Arkansas recorded losses as well. Dan Mullen's program entered Lexington as more than a touchdown favorite, so I'm curious as to where they would have ranked if business was taken care of as many expected.
Next up for Florida is homecoming weekend against Vanderbilt, a program sitting at 2-3 on the season and fresh off a 30-28 victory over UConn. The matchup is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the SEC Network.
Full AP Top 25:
1. Alabama.
2. Georgia
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. North Carolina State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State