After letting a late-inning lead go Thursday, the Florida baseball team dropped their first SEC series of the season Friday night against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs exploded for 12 runs in their 12-4 victory.

Jack Leftwich, a fill in for Bray Singer due to Singer having some hamstring stiffness, started the game for Florida and threw plenty of strikes, striking out seven batters. He did, however, allow eight hits (none of which were hit particularly hard) and gave up six runs (5 earned) over three innings of work.

Andrew Baker relieved Leftwich in the fourth inning and gave up six runs in 1.2 innings.

Hunter McMullen pitched the remainder of the game for the Gators and did not allow a run.

The bats were hot all night for Mississippi State as the home squad recorded 12 hits over the course of the game.

Tanner Allen was notably the hottest bat at the plate for the Bulldogs going 3-5 with three RBI’s, including a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.

Rowdey Jordan had two hits and two RBI’ and Elijah MacNamee had two hits as well.

Some promising signs though for the Gators moving forward, however, as Wil Dalton appears to have broken free of his slump, recording three base hits tonight.

Blake Reese had two hits as well and drove in a run while Austin Langworthy hit a home-run for the second consecutive game with a solo-blast to right-center field.

The Gators will be looking to avoid the sweep Saturday afternoon with Jackson Kowar on the mound (9-2, 2.56 ERA). Mississippi State has yet to announce their starting pitcher for tomorrow. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM.