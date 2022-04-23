Gators Drop Game One to No 1 Vols
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Florida Drops Game One to No. 1 Tennessee Mac Guscette connected for his second home run of the campaign and freshman Anthony Ursitti pitched a career-high 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.GAINESV...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news