LSU dropped the first game but rallied to take the next two games and the series, dropping Florida to 7-11 in the conference.

After connecting on 20 hits to beat the Tigers 16-9 in game one, the Gators' bats went cold the next two days.

On Saturday, Florida only managed to have eight hits and its two runs came when freshman third baseman, Cory Acton, hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. On the other hand, LSU's bats were hot.

The home team only needed three innings of work to put together a nine-run lead. The Tigers scored the game's first three runs before Florida even secured a second out, then added three runs in the second inning and three more runs in the third.

As one can imagine it was a tough game on the mound for the visitors. Starter Jack Leftwich and relievers Jordan Butler and Tyler Dyson all struggled on the afternoon - the Florida pitching staff finished the game with 11 hits allowed, four walks and four hit batters.

On the plus side, Acton's home run continues his streak. The freshman has three home runs in as many games, while Austin Langworthy continues to be a utility guy for Kevin O'Sullivan.

Langworthy finish with a 3-for-4 day and then managed to throw 2.2 scoreless, no-hit innings.

The Gators have lost all three of their road SEC series going 1-8 on those trips - getting outscored 107-43 in the process.

Florida baseball will look to bounce back on Tuesday as the Gators host Florida Atlantic. First pitch is set at 6 p.m.