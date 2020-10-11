OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

The Gators remain a top-10 team in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press Poll after their 41-38 loss to Texas A&M.

They dropped six spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 9 and fell from fourth to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

Florida (2-1) is still ranked ahead of the Aggies (2-1), who moved up to No. 11 in both polls. UF’s next opponent, previously ranked No. 16 LSU, fell out of the top 25 following its 45-41 loss at Missouri.

Alabama and Georgia are ranked second and third behind No. 1 Clemson, with Notre Dame and Ohio State rounding out the top five. The SEC now has six schools ranked in the top 25, including Auburn and Tennessee.

The Gators host LSU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.