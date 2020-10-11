OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

The Gators remain a top-10 team in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches’ Poll, dropping six spots to No. 9 after their 41-38 loss to Texas A&M.

Florida (2-1) is still ranked ahead of the Aggies (2-1), who moved up to No. 11. UF’s next opponent, previously ranked No. 16 LSU, fell out of the top 25 following its 45-41 loss at Missouri.

Alabama and Georgia are ranked second and third behind No. 1 Clemson, with Notre Dame and Ohio State rounding out the top five. The SEC now has six schools ranked in the top 25, including Auburn and Tennessee.

The Gators host LSU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.