Florida football fell three spots in the latest AP Poll, checking in at No. 11. The Gators fell from No. 8 after their 24-20 win over Miami in week 0.

Notre Dame, Texas and Auburn all leap frogged Florida in the latest poll released on Tuesday.

This comes after Florida dropped two spots from No. 8 to No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches' Poll released on Tuesday as well.

Here is the full Top 25 from the AP:

1. Clemson (1-0) - 1542

2. Alabama (1-0)- 1493

3. Georgia (1-0) - 1407

4. Oklahoma (1-0) - 1337

5. Ohio State (1-0) - 1270

6. LSU (1-0) - 1233

7. Michigan (1-0) - 1226

8. Notre Dame (1-0) - 1037

9. Texas (1-0) - 1032

10. Auburn (1-0) - 958

11. Florida (1-0) 940

12. Texas A&M (1-0) - 862

13. Utah (1-0) - 826

14. Washington (1-0) - 768

15. Penn State (0-0) - 688

16. Oregon (0-1) 568

17. Wisconsin (1-0) - 519

18. UCF (1-0) - 445

19. Michigan State (1-0) - 409

20. Iowa (1-0) - 351

21. Syracuse (1-0) - 246

22. Washington State (1-0) - 244

23. Stanford (1-0) - 198

24. Boise State (1-0) - 179

25. Nebraska (1-0) - 86

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 86, Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1

The Gators will host UT Martin in their home opener on Saturday. Kickoff against the Skyhawks is set for 7:30 P.M. The game will broadcast on ESPN U.