Gators drop three spots in latest AP Poll
Florida football fell three spots in the latest AP Poll, checking in at No. 11. The Gators fell from No. 8 after their 24-20 win over Miami in week 0.
Notre Dame, Texas and Auburn all leap frogged Florida in the latest poll released on Tuesday.
This comes after Florida dropped two spots from No. 8 to No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches' Poll released on Tuesday as well.
Here is the full Top 25 from the AP:
1. Clemson (1-0) - 1542
2. Alabama (1-0)- 1493
3. Georgia (1-0) - 1407
4. Oklahoma (1-0) - 1337
5. Ohio State (1-0) - 1270
6. LSU (1-0) - 1233
7. Michigan (1-0) - 1226
8. Notre Dame (1-0) - 1037
9. Texas (1-0) - 1032
10. Auburn (1-0) - 958
11. Florida (1-0) 940
12. Texas A&M (1-0) - 862
13. Utah (1-0) - 826
14. Washington (1-0) - 768
15. Penn State (0-0) - 688
16. Oregon (0-1) 568
17. Wisconsin (1-0) - 519
18. UCF (1-0) - 445
19. Michigan State (1-0) - 409
20. Iowa (1-0) - 351
21. Syracuse (1-0) - 246
22. Washington State (1-0) - 244
23. Stanford (1-0) - 198
24. Boise State (1-0) - 179
25. Nebraska (1-0) - 86
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 86, Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1
The Gators will host UT Martin in their home opener on Saturday. Kickoff against the Skyhawks is set for 7:30 P.M. The game will broadcast on ESPN U.