Gators Drop Tightly-Contested Game to No. 9 Loyola

Emerson Cabrera led the way with three goals on the night

BALTIMORE - The 12th-ranked Florida lacrosse team fell in a tightly-contested 12-9 matchup on Friday night to the No. 9 Loyola Greyhounds at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Emerson Cabrera led the offensive attack for Florida, tallying three goals in the game - tying her career-high. Josie Hahn added a career-best two goals of her own, while Paisley Eagan, Emily Heller, Emma LoPinto and Danielle Pavinelli each registered one goal apiece.

Heller and Shelton Sawers each led the way in the draw circle, tallying three draws apiece on the night.

The Gator defense caused six turnovers, led by three from Emma Wightman. Eagan, Heller and Catherine Moriarty each added one in the game.

Heller, LoPinto and Alexa Waters each picked up a team-high two groundballs as well.

Sarah Reznick notched five saves during her 60 minutes in the cage on Friday night.

The Gators continue their challenging nonconference slate with a matchup against No. 3 Syracuse on Wednesday. Opening draw is set for 6:30 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Records No. 12 Florida (2-4) No. 9 Loyola (6-0)

How it Happened

* Loyola jumped out to the early lead in the game, taking the 3-0 advantage into the first quarter media timeout. The Gators battled back to within one with less than four minutes left in the frame after a free-position conversion from Josie Hahn and an unassisted score from Paisley Eagan.

* The Greyhounds pulled back ahead by two just under a minute later, but Emily Heller scored on a free-position attempt with 27 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to just one going into the second quarter.

* Florida got on the board first in the second frame on a 1v1 drive from Emerson Cabrera, knotting the game at 4-4.

* With just 27 seconds left in the half, Loyola found the back of the cage to take the 5-4 lead into the locker room.

* Coming out of the break, Emma LoPinto scored her first goal of the night on a diving play, tying the score at 5-5. Loyola then strung together a 3-0 run over the course of three minutes to take the 8-5 advantage, but Cabrera converted on a free-position attempt to cut the lead to two with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

* The Greyhounds once again went up three with 6:27 left in the frame, but Cabrera broke through with less than 30 seconds remaining to pull Florida within two going into the final quarter.

* Florida scored back-to-back woman-up goals to kick off the fourth quarter, coming from the sticks of Danielle Pavinelli and Hahn to tie the game at 9-9.

* After a foul on Reznick, the Greyhounds had an open-goal free-position opportunity and converted to take the 10-9 lead with 8:58 remaining in the game. Loyola added two more goals over the final 5:13 of play to secure the 12-9 victory.

Notables

* The Gators drop to 6-3 against the Greyhounds in the all-time series

* Florida is now 2-2 at Ridley Athletic Complex

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has now recorded a save in 35-straight games, the third-longest streak in program history Career-Highs

* Emerson Cabrera tied her career-best with three goals

* Josie Hahn scored a career-high two goals in the game

* Emma LoPinto and Alexa Waters each registered a career-high two groundballs. Catherine Moriarty tied her career-high in groundballs with one

Insight from O'Leary

* "We showed grit tonight after coming from behind to tie the game in the fourth, but credit to Loyola, they controlled the advantage in the draw circle tonight." Up Next

* The Gators continue their challenging nonconference slate with a matchup against No. 3 Syracuse on Wednesday

* Opening draw is set for 6:30 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium