GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Elijah Conliffe's season is over.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen confirmed the news on the Gator Talk radio program on Thursday.

"Obviously with Elijah Conliffe getting hurt that hurts a little bit," Mullen said.

According to a source, the Florida defensive tackle suffered a knee injury this past week, which is now set to sideline the defender. Conliffe was in a red non-contact jersey earlier in the week and had been dealing with concussion protocol.

The Virginia native took to his instagram to voice his disappointment. He posted a picture of his injured foot followed by another which read, “my season ova, so I gotta take it out on somebody,” on his personal Instagram page.

The defensive tackle appeared in 11 games for Dan Mullen last year. He recorded 13 tackles and one fumble recovery in those appearances.

Florida is thin in the interior, however, currently has Adam Shuler, the team starter and Marlon Dunlap at the position. Zach Carter did play inside a bit in the spring and fall and could be utilized at that position if necessary.

"Most of our interior D-line is back this year," Mullen said. "You've got Kyree Campbell back, you've got Adam Shuler back, you've got Luke Ancrum back, TJ Slaton is back. Who am I missing? Marlon Dunlap is back. So we've got a lot of guys back at that position.

"Carter has grown into a guy that can be really flexible, can play inside and outside," Mullen added. "So that's a big plus for us as well. That's really exciting for us. At that spot, though, it's a spot where I think we're deeper this year than we were last year, which is really good."

Stay with Gators Territory as we follow this developing story.