Of course, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman is certainly not a guy who gets lost in a crowd, however, it was his personality that seemed to infect those around him.

"It feels great," said Campbell about camp starting back up. "We have just been working out, getting stronger, getting faster, being able to get back in cleats, shoulder pads, I have been waiting on it."

Campbell started all 11 games at defensive tackle for Florida in 2018 . He finished with 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one fumble recovered.

"He was a guy that showed toughness last year and showed the intangibles an characteristics that we want. That's why he ended up playing," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. "Anytime a guy gets in that situation and starts getting more comfortable and familiar with his position and his teammates and then he starts making plays and people have respect for him and what he does.

"Guys like that can become leaders for you. He certainly displays the leadership qualities we need and we look forward to getting that from him this season.”

Campbell was completely frank with Gators Territory at media day, becoming a team leader was not something he had thought about when he started his career at Florida.

"It wasn't a role that I wanted but it's a role that the coaches wanted me to take, and it's a role that is going to help my teammates," said Campbell. "I've really accepted that role.

"Just being able to hold myself accountable and the defensive line accountable and all of my teammates accountable... It's just a job that I like to do, it's just a job that I know is going to help my teammates."

It's not just about helping his fellow defensive linemen, it's about opening up to his fellow team members, no matter where they play on the field.

"I think I got to know my teammates a little bit better taking on that role," explained Campbell. "You're on a team 170, 150 dude, you don't know get to know everybody like you should, but I think I have taken the time to get to know almost, a lot of people. It doesn't matter, we are all the same: walk-ons, not walk-ons, scholarship."

His teammates have already seen a difference.

“He does a great job over there," said center Nick Buchanan. "Getting all his guys together, making sure he has positive feedback from his guys, do good things, and then make sure he coaches them up when there are not so much good things. I think Kyree is doing a pretty good job over there.”

“I think he has been a lot more vocal," said offensive lineman Brett Heggie. "I think he has a lot of change in his body this offseason too. He has done a lot in the weight room and on the field. Fundamentals he does a lot of extra work. He has been a vocal leader with this team. I think he is going to be a big name for us this year.”

One way Campbell has chosen to lead is by example. The Virginia native hit the weight room hard this offseason and made some big life style changes.

"I did stop eating fried foods for a while," said Campbell.

The result? Campbell has leaned out, toned up, and is quicker off the line.

“I think when you look at Kyree he’s a guy that because of his change in his body with nutrition and working with Coach [Nick] Savage," said Grantham. He’s still a powerful player and has the stoutness we look for but his movement skills and ability to change direction and help with range to the ball has improved. It should also help him in his rush when you get on the edge of a guy to be able to accelerate and get some push in the pocket.”

Don't worry, Campbell still indulges with some fried chicken here and there.

"We having it tonight," he joked. "Not keeping me from fried chicken... it's camp time now, so I can eat."

Florida opens up its season against in-state rival, Miami in just a few weeks.

"We want this," he said about the upcoming opener. "We are going to come and get it."



