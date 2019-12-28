FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Several Florida juniors are still weighing their NFL Draft decisions, including Gators cornerback Marco Wilson.

On Saturday, Wilson told Gators Territory that he is still undecided.

"I haven't thought about it much," said the cornerback. "I am just going to focus on this game right now and then think about it afterwards and figure all that out with my family and coaches.

"I'm just trying to focus on preparing for this game."

One guy that is for sure returning is Florida defensive tackle, Kyree Campbell.

"I've got to come back, man," Campbell said Saturday. "I just think to better me personally, my skills. Then I know we're going to have a great team next year and I want to be a part of it."

Despite the Gators losing several skilled players on offense, on the defensive side of the ball, Todd Grantham will see a lot of his talent return in 2020. Yes, they will lose Jon Greenard, Jabari Zuniga, Adam Shuler, David Reese and CJ Henderson, but they will also return a lot of young talent. Talent that already saw playing time this year.

"I think it's because we see a vision, a better vision in the future of next year, honestly," Campbell said.

"I mean, we were just talking about everybody coming, and we've got like me, Zach (Carter), T.J. (Slaton), Elijah (Conliffe), Marlon (Dunlap), (Jeremiah) Moon, everybody still here," Campbell said. "And we've got like Lamar (Goods) coming in and then Gervon (Dexter). I can't wait to see what happens."

"I feel like we'll most likely have one of the top defensive lines in the country, just with who we have and our depth," added Campbell. "So I actually talked to my coach about this yesterday, and we was kind of excited talking about it.

The Virginia native is sad to say goodbye to some of his best friends on the team but hopes to help the seniors leave a legacy with a win on Monday.

"We are going to play for our seniors and we are going to play for our program," said Campbell. "We are going to let them boys leave on a good note."



