GatorsTerritory - Gators earn No. 7 seed, will face No. 10 Virginia Tech

Offer: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

The Florida Gators are a No, 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open up against No, 10 Virginia Tech in the South Region.

“Excited to play an ACC opponent, really. Didn’t know if we’d be a seven, eight, nine. I thought we’d land somewhere in there," Mike White said. "Excited to be a seven, [but] the number doesn’t really matter. It’s how you play when you get there.”

The Gators are heading to a fourth straight NCAA (the best among SEC teams). Florida stayed in Tennesee following its loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament and will leave on Monday for Indianapolis. This year the entire tournament will be held in Indiana, and Flordia will begin COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols ahead of their first game.

This will be the first time the Gators and Hokies have met in basketball since 1991. Florida is 4-5 all-time against Virginia Tech.

The winner of that game will face the winner between No. 2 see Ohio State and No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. The Sweet 16 will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The tournament moves to Lucas Oil Stadium, which was the original host of the Final Four.

Gators Territory will continue to update this breaking story.