Gators Earn NCAA Hosting Rights as No. 7 Overall Seed

Florida will host Mercer, Jacksonville and Stanford in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Just over 24 hours after winning the 2022 American Athletic Conference Tournament the Florida women's lacrosse team received the seventh overall seed and earned hosting rights for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators extend their streak to 11-consectuive NCAA Tournament appearances, dating back to 2011.

No. 7 seed Florida will face Mercer at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium, followed by a matchup between Jacksonville and Stanford at 7:30 p.m. The winners of each game will face off on Sunday, with opening draw slated for 4 p.m.

Ticket Information All-Session Package

* General Admission - Adults: $8 - Student/Youth: $5

Single Session Tickets (Friday, or Sunday only)

* General Admission - Adults: $5 - Student/Youth: $3

UF enters the NCAA Tournament riding a 13-game win streak, going undefeated in since the March 16 win against Syracuse. The Gators are 2-0 against the Gainesville field and have gone 4-4 against the overall tournament field in the 2022 campaign.

The Gators have not faced the Cardinal this season, but Florida topped the Mercer Bears 19-5 earlier this season and followed with a 12-6 victory over Jacksonville. UF enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a 10-10 record all-time in the postseason competition.

The Gators swept both the American Athletic Conference regular season championship, as well as the tournament championship, and boast the AAC Tournament's Most Outstanding Player: Danielle Pavinelli.

Florida took home five of the six major AAC postseason awards: Pavinelli (Attacker of the Year), Emma Wightman (Defender of the Year), Sarah Reznick (Goalkeeper of the Year), Emma LoPinto (Freshman of the Year) and Coaching Staff of the Year.

UF also had nine All-Conference selections - six First Team members and three Second Team honorees.

Records Florida (15-4, 5-0 AAC) Mercer (14-4, 8-1 Big South) Jacksonville (13-4, 5-0 ASUN) Stanford (12-6, 8-2 Pac-12)

Scouting the Gainesville Field

Mercer | 14-4 overall, 8-1 Big South

* The Bears earned the Big South's automatic bid after topping High Point 16-13 early Sunday afternoon

* Florida and Mercer have faced off twice in program history, with the Gators holding the 2-0 series advantage. The two squads competed for the first time a season ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with Florida picking up the 23-5 victory

* Notable: This is the fourth-straight season the Bears have won the conference championship, leading to its previous three NCAA appearances. Mercer is 0-3 in NCAA Tournament history

* Notable: Mercer had four athletes named to the Big South All-Conference Team (First Team - 2, Second Team - 1, Honorable Mention- 1)

Jacksonville | 13-4 overall, 5-0 ASUN

* The Dolphins earned the ASUN's automatic qualifier after defeating both Coastal Carolina and Liberty in the tournament

* Florida is 1-0 against Jacksonville this season

* The Gators lead the all-time series 11-1

* Home: 6-0 | Away: 5-1 | Neutral: 0-0

* Last Meeting: April 27, 2022 | Gainesville, Fla. | W, 12-6

* Notable: This will be the eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Dolphins, with JU sitting at a 2-7 record in tournament play

* Notable: The Dolphins finished the regular season ranked 20th in the IWLCA poll

Stanford | 12-6 overall, 8-2 Pac-12

* The Cardinal earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Arizona State in the Pac-12 Championship game

* The Gators lead the all-time series: 2-0

* Home: 2-0 | Away: 0-0 | Neutral: 0-0

* Last Meeting: May 8, 2015 | Gainesville, Fla. | W, 15-10

* Notable: This is the 11th NCAA Tournament for the Cardinal

* Notable: Stanford won three of the Pac-12 major awards and had six players named to the All-Conference Team

Numbers of Note:

* 164: The Gators are 164-2 when scoring at least 14 goals

* 135: Florida is 135-5 (.964) when facing teams not ranked in the IWLCA poll

* 114: UF is 114-21 (.844) in the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium

* 88: The current program record for freshman points in a season. Emma LoPinto broke the record that has stood since the 2010 season and see looks to become the first Gator to hit 100 points in her rookie campaign

* 19: The Gators' school record for wins in a season. UF is four wins away from tying that record in 2022

* 11: Regular season conference championships for Florida in 12 seasons (2011, 2012, 2013 & 2014 in the ALC; 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018 in the BIG EAST; 2019, 2021 & 2022 in the AAC)

* 9: Conference tournament championships for the Gators - including eight-straight: (2012 & 2014 in the ALC; 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018 in the BIG EAST; 2019, 2021 & 2022 in the AAC)

* 6: NCAA Quarterfinals berths for the Gators since the program started in 2010 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018 & 2021)

* 1: Tewaaraton Top-25 Nominee - Danielle Pavinelli

* 1: Final Four berth for the Orange & Blue in 2012

Top Eight Seeds:

1. North Carolina

2. Maryland

3. Boston College

4. Northwestern

5. Syracuse (Princeton will be hosting)

6. Loyola (Md.)

7. Florida

8. Stony Brook



