 Gators earn No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 11:53:14 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Gators earn No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

For the 17th time in program history and the tenth time since 2009, the Florida Gators will host a regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Gainesville Regional will take place from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7.

The Gators are the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Gainesville Regional is paired with the Austin Regional, where Texas will host Fairfield, Southern, and Arizona State.


The Gators will open the NCAA Tournament with South Florida on Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m. ET with coverage on SEC Network.

Top 16 Seeds 

1. Arkansas

2. Texas

3. Tennessee

4. Vanderbilt

5. Arizona

6. TCU

7. Mississippi State

8. Texas Tech

9. Stanford

10. Notre Dame

11. Old Dominion

12. Ole Miss

13. ECU

14. Oregon

15. Florida

16. Louisiana Tech

