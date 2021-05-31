Gators earn No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament

For the 17th time in program history and the tenth time since 2009, the Florida Gators will host a regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Gainesville Regional will take place from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7.

The Gators are the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Gainesville Regional is paired with the Austin Regional, where Texas will host Fairfield, Southern, and Arizona State.



