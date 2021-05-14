GatorsTerritory - Gators earn potential regional host bid

The three games this weekend against Georgia won't be the last time the Florida Gators get to host teams at Florida Ballpark.

The 20 regional host options were approved by the Championship Oversight Panel and announced on Thursday with Gainesville and the Gators making the cut. The list of 20 will be narrowed down to the actual 16 hosting sites following the conference tournaments.

Florida Ballpark — the Gators' brand new $65 million dollar stadium — has been a comfortable home in 2021. The Gators are 26-6 at home in the park's inaugural season. The Gators have won seven consecutive series at home (Samford, FAMU, Jacksonville, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Vanderbilt) since losing the first series of the year at Miami.

Florida is currently sitting at 15-9 in conference play with a weekend date against Georgia and a trip to Fayetville to finish the season. Going 3-3 over the last six games would get the Gators to 18-12 and should assure them of being a Regional Host. Can Florida sneak its way into the top eight and be a National Seed? That's a much tougher ask and would need to see the Gators win at least four of their remaining six games, easier said than done.

The Gators have made 35 regional appearances, the last coming in 2019 (Lubbock Regional), and have won a regional 14 times (last in the 2018 Florida Regional). This will be the 17th time the Gators have hosted an NCAA Regional.