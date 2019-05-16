Florida baseball is on the right side of a close game,

After falling behind 1-0 in the fourth inning, the Gators were able to edge No. 22 Missouri 5-4 to take the series opener.

“We fought tonight," said Florida skipper Kevin O'Sullivan. "We haven’t had a whole lot of success on the road in the league this year, and this was hopefully a step in the right direction in the development of some of our younger guys. Corey [Acton] hit a breaking ball out for a home run and then Jud [Fabian] hit the home run to dead center."

Acton and Fabian's respective two-run homers in the fifth inning allowed the visitors to take the 4-1 lead.

However, the Tigers were not down and out. The home team was able to rally in the seventh inning with Tommy Mace giving up three runs, cutting UF's lead to 5-4.

Mace ended the game with four runs allowed, two earned, in 6.2 innings of work.

“Tommy pitched really good. He fell apart in the [seventh], gave up three, not real pleased about the benches clearing there," said O'Sullivan. "But right after that we’ve got to keep our composure. We had Brumfield on a 1-2 count and ended up walking him. We’ve got to throw the ball across the plate there … All in all, we had lost those games throughout the whole year so it was good to see us come out on the winning side.

Jordan Butler came in to relieve Mace and to secure the win for the Gators - retiring seven Missouri batters to secure his first save of the season.

“What can you say about Jordan Butler," said O'Sullivan. "We went to the pen yesterday and had a pen session, quite frankly a heart-to-heart, about some things he needed to change in his delivery, raise his slot and change his front side a little bit. Talked about his lead leg a little bit. So it was a lot thrown at him yesterday in the pen, really gave him an ultimatum, for lack of a better term. For him to come out there tonight and do exactly what we asked him to do in the pen and make that quick of an adjustment with his delivery, it was awesome. It was good to see him have some success, because it hadn’t quite gone his way this year. Certainly with the way he threw tonight it will be a step in the right direction moving forward.”

This was a must win game for Florida. UF is in danger of not making a NCAA regional this season for the first time under O'Sullivan. Although a sweep is preferred, many believe the Gators need at least two wins to give them a chance at making a regional.

Florida is now 11-17 in the conference.

“It’s a learning moment for these guys," said O'Sullivan on the team's resolve. "We haven’t played well on the road. Even when we’ve been a highly ranked team this has always been a tough place to play. I remember when we came up here in 2017, I think we won three one-run ballgames with a really good club. This is one of the better Missouri teams that they’ve had over the last few years. This team needed something good to happen and this was one we needed to pull out. It would have been deflating to lose this ballgame, and say ‘Here we go again.’ The same thing that’s happened throughout the year.

"They battled and they fought," added the Gators head coach. "Tonight could have gotten away from them, but it didn’t. They made some pitches, made some plays, all in all, it may only be one win in the win column, but for us and the way this season has gone, this is a big win for us and hopefully for the development of our young players.”

The Gators will continue the series against the Tigers on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.