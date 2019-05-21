The Florida baseball team will have a few stressful days ahead of the NCAA selection announcements after losing to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators were eliminated by the Aggies after losing 8-7 to the sixth seed in extra innings, falling to 33-24 overall and 13-17 in the SEC - a walk-off single by Jonathan Ducoff sealing UF's fate in the tournament.

After throwing two scoreless innings, Gators starting pitcher Tommy Mace found himself in trouble in the third inning. Aggies' Ty Coleman led off the inning with a walk and Mace soon saw the bases loaded after a Braden Shewmake single and a Zach Deloach walk.

The Aggies quickly managed to record three runs after Hunter Coleman flied out scoring Ty Coleman; Mikey Hoehner's single to center scored Shewmake; and a wild pitch scored Deloach.

The Gators, however, were not out.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Gators managed to get on the board in the fifth when Brady McConnell walked up to the plate with bases loaded and singled to left, scoring both Jacob Young and Cory Acton. Florida was only down by a run.

Mace continued to handle business on the mound allowing the Gators to rally.

In the sixth inning, after a throwing error, two wild pitches, and three walks, Brady Smith was able to tie the game 3-3.

O'Sullivan's men would add two more in the eighth inning after Wil Dalton tripled down the left field line scoring Smith, and Calilao's sac fly to right center scoring Dalton. With 1.5 innings to go, UF was in control 5-3.

However, it was the Aggies' turn to rally.

Christian Scott, who relieved Mace, soon saw his day cut short when things started to go weary for the pitcher in the eighth inning. Jordan Butler was called in to replace Scott but soon saw himself in trouble. With runners on the corners, Ducoff ripped one over the left field wall, scoring three runs and handing Texas A&M the 7-5 lead.

Florida answered in the ninth.

Fabian led the inning with a double to left field. After an out, Austin Langworthy's triple scored Fabian and then Langworthy himself ran home after a single from Nelson Maldonando.

The Gators and the Aggies were tied at 7 after nine and it was free baseball in Hoover.

Florida went down in order in the top of the tenth and Texas A&M would take advantage.

Cam Blake walked with one out and was moved to second on a sac bunt. Blake would eventually come home after a single from Ducoff, eliminating the Gators from the tournament.

Although a win would have almost certainly secured a spot in the NCAA tournament for Florida, the Gators have a god argument of making the tournament due to the quality of the game.

Now it's wait and see for Florida.