GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ten Sacks.

The Florida defense managed to find the quarterback ten times in its win over Miami last weekend - thats the most in a game since 1996.

“I didn't look it up, but I think at Virginia Tech one time we may have had one close to that [10 sacks]," said Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "We played Seattle when I was in Dallas and I think we got pretty close to that mark, because the guys were doing a turkey trot every time. I finally picked up on it after the fifth one, that they were doing that."

Yes, Miami's offenisve line was young but the Gators defense did have to put in the effort to tally that many sacks. Grantham may have seen big numbers like this before, however, it is still a feat worth recognizing.

"I mean that's a pretty rare trait to have that happen, so I think it's a credit to the players and the way they worked and prepared and their relentless attitude,” Grantham said. “Because getting sacks like that is not always going to be easy and you've got to go to your second or third move and you've got to work to finish. So, we'll take that and understand that there's always room for improvement in everything we did.”

Jonathan Greenard, Jeremiah Moon and Jabari Greenard all got theirs, however, Grantham was quick to point out that it was a total defensive effort on Saturday.

"That was really a combination of guys in coverage sticking with guys so they really had nowhere to throw the ball, guys staying relentless in their rush and it was really a combination of pressures," explained Grantham. "But we got there with four and three, so we'll continue to mix that up."

It was not all wonderful on the defensive side, however.

The Gators missed several tackles in the opener against the Hurricanes, with some leading to points for Miami.

"The biggest thing when you watch the game is obviously we've got to improve our tackling on the edge, and it's really down to angles, just running through guys and those kind of things," Grantham said. "I think the next thing is we've really got to make sure that we make good choices throughout the game when the ball's snapped, whether it's with our eyes and what we have to do. Communication.

"Part of our choices on how we finish the play; to make sure that we finish the play the right way so we can get off the field."

Some sloppiness is expected during the first game, especially when it comes to tackling. The coaches have to balance how much live tackling is allowed one can do during camp.

With numbers thin in the secondary, Mullen had to use caution during the early scrimmages. .

"Once you guys start hitting the ground, it's not the guy nearly as much the guy with the ball or the guy doing the tackling," Mullen said. "It's third party that all of a sudden a bunch of guys are hitting the guys and legs flying and guys getting rolled up from behind. That makes you nervous as a coach of protecting all these guys."

The coaches will hope to spend time pointing out where the tackling can improve, focusing on fundamentals.

"The majority of times and years, that Week of practice you’re going in and, 'Here’s the play in practice, here’s the same play in the game," said Mullen. "You’re telling me you made that tackle in practice, well here’s the exact picture from the game and you absolutely did not running by him like you did.' Make that tackle. How you get yourself into position in practice has got to be different. You can teach a lot off that."

The Gators have over a week before their second game of the season, over two weeks before their first SEC matchup. It is safe to say the defense will be emphasizing tackling.

"By practicing with a little better intensity," Mullen said. "I told our guys: 'I loved our effort and I love our attitude that we have. I just think the attention to detail and the intensity in how we finish things in practice has got to be better.' Whether it's finishing blocks on offense, whether it's the exactness of all 11 guys and the execution on offense or whether it's thudding or wrapping up, making sure we're in position to make tackles on defense that way."








