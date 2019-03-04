Zak Zinter has established himself as a Rivals250 offensive lineman in Cambridge (Ma.), but his roots are in the Sunshine State.

After living in Port St. Lucie (Fla.) for the majority of his life, Zinter and his family moved up to Massachusetts prior to him entering the seventh grade.

On Friday, the four-star prospect added to his impressive offer sheet with an offer from the University of Florida, which was a special accomplishment for Zinter.