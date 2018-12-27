After appearing in six games during his time in Gainesville, redshirt-freshman forward Chase Johnson has elected to transfer from the University of Florida's basketball program.

A native of Ripley, West Virginia, the 6-foot-9, 219-pound Johnson recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds during his time in a Gators uniform.

"We wish Chase nothing but the best and will support him however we can as he moves on from Florida," Gators head coach Mike White said on Thursday.

A former four-star prospect on Rivals, Johnson played in the first four games of the 2017-18 season, but was then sidelined for the remainder of the season under the concussion protocol.

Unfortunately, Johnson was presented with the injury bug yet again in 2018. He entered two games to start this season, but suffered another concussion last month.

Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Tennessee are some additional programs Johnson considered coming out of high school.

