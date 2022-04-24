Gators Fall in Extra Innings - Swept by Vols

Florida Falls to No. 1 Tennessee in Extras

Starting pitcher Brandon Neely fired seven-plus innings of one run ball while taking a no-hitter into the seventh, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out a career-high eight batters. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 1 Tennessee used a three-run ninth inning and a two-run 11th to come back for a 6-4 win in 11 innings at Condron Family Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The Gators (23-17, 6-12 SEC) jumped on the Volunteers (37-3, 17-1 SEC) for two runs in the first inning to grab their first lead of the series. Florida loaded up the bases on a Sterlin Thompson single sandwiched between walks by Jud Fabian and Wyatt Langford BT Riopelle was then hit by a pitch to force home the first run, followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kendrick Calilao

With a 2-0 lead in hand, starting pitcher Brandon Neely struck out the side in the second to raise his total to four strikeouts. The freshman righthander continued to mow down the opposition, holding the Vols without a hit through the first four innings while tying his career high with seven strikeouts.

In his first-career start, freshman designated hitter Jac Caglianone extended the Florida lead in the fourth. On the first pitch of the at bat, Caglianone connected for a solo home run to center field, marking the first hit and long ball of his college tenure.

Neely remained in control following Caglianone's homer, retiring the next six batters in order to send the matchup into the bottom of the sixth. Caglianone tacked on another run in that frame, using a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Josh Rivera and extend the Florida lead to 4-0.

In the top of the seventh, Neely's no-hit bid came to an end with Drew Gilbert picking up a one-out triple. One batter later, Tennessee broke into the scoring column as Trey Lipscomb brought in Gilbert on a groundout to second base.

After a leadoff walk by Evan Russell in the top of the eighth, right-hander Blake Purnell took over pitching duties for Neely. Purnell retired each of the first three batters he faced in order before things unraveled in the ninth.

The Tennessee bats broke out at that point, as the Vols extended the game with three runs to tie it up. Jorel Ortega led off with a home run to left center and Christian Moore provided the game-tying hit with a two-run single through the left side.

The game remained even through the 10th inning, but the Vols grabbed the lead in the top of the 11th with a two-run home run from Christian Moore. That brought the game to its final score of 6-4, as the Gators went down in order in the bottom half.

Right-handed reliever Tyler Nesbitt (1-3) was saddled with the loss, throwing two innings of relief and allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk.

Tennessee reliever Redmond Walsh (2-0) earned the victory after throwing two scoreless frames with three walks allowed and one strikeout.

Neely was handed with a no-decision despite firing a career-high seven-plus innings with one run allowed on one hit and two walks. He also struck out a career-high eight batters and did not allow a hit until the seventh inning.

Tennessee starting pitcher Drew Beam received a no-decision as well, going four innings with three earned runs allowed on four hits and three walks. He struck out one.

Thompson (2-for-5) was the lone Gator to collect multiple hits.

NOTABLES

* Neely pitched a career-high seven-plus innings with a career-high eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit.

* He took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning.

* Caglianone picked up his first-career hit and home run in the fourth inning while making his first collegiate start.

* Thompson stole a career-high three bases.

* Florida's six stolen bases marked a season-high as well as the program's most since June 10, 2010 vs. Bethune-Cookman (six).

* Thompson and Langford both recorded hits.

* The trio of Thompson, Langford and J. Fabian has registered a hit in 39 of 40 games this year.

* Florida is now 154-93 all-time against Tennessee.

* The Gators are 83-44 vs. the Vols at home.

* Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan is 24-19 vs. Tennessee.

* That includes a 12-9 mark at home.

* Florida is 10-8 vs. Tennessee in weekend series under O'Sullivan.

* Rivera extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On Neely's outing…

"Brandon Neely was awesome today. Competed, poured his heart out there, made some big pitches. He was really good. He gave us a chance to win. I can't say enough about his effort today… At the end of the day, we had a three-run lead in the ninth at home. We got to close it out."

On moving forward…

"We are just finding ways to do things at the worst time of the game to put ourselves in tough spots. At the end of the day, we still control our own destiny. We got four series left. We are just going to have to keep going at this thing this week. It's disappointing. There's no question. We got no other alternative but to come back this week and try to get better and put ourselves in a good position to play a little better against Kentucky."

On his message to the team…

"At a point like this, there's not much to say. Everybody's disappointed. Everybody's frustrated. We probably just need to get away for a day and regroup on Tuesday. There's nothing you can say at this point right now. Everybody just kind of needs to regroup and kind of reflect. Look at the weekend in their own way that they feel they need to look at it and we come back on Tuesday and have a good practice. I don't want to sound coach-speak, but what are you going to do. It's disappointing."

UP NEXT

Florida has the midweek off before welcoming Kentucky to Condron Family Ballpark for a three-game series next weekend.