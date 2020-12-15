GatorsTerritory - Gators fall just one spot in CFP poll after LSU loss

Gators fall just one spot in CFP poll after LSU loss
The Florida Gators dropped just one spot to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff poll despite an upset loss to LSU.
As a result, even with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the Gators are a virtual lock for a New Year’s Six Bowl game.
It also brings into the discussion what would happen to Florida is they were to beat Alabama on Saturday in the SEC Championship. The SEC Champion has never missed the College Football Playoff, but a two-loss team has never made it in either. The Gators would need utter chaos ahead of them to make it in, including losses by Clemson, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.
College Football Playoff Rankings - December 15
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa State
7. Florida
8. Georgia
9. Cincinnati
10. Oklahoma
11. Indiana
12. Coastal Carolina
13. USC
14. Northwestern
15. North Carolina
16. Iowa
17. BYU
18. Miami
19. Louisiana
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. NC State
23. Tulsa
24. San Jose State
25. Colorado