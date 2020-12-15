 GatorsTerritory - Gators fall just one spot in CFP poll after LSU loss
football

Gators fall just one spot in CFP poll after LSU loss

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

The Florida Gators dropped just one spot to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff poll despite an upset loss to LSU.

As a result, even with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the Gators are a virtual lock for a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

It also brings into the discussion what would happen to Florida is they were to beat Alabama on Saturday in the SEC Championship. The SEC Champion has never missed the College Football Playoff, but a two-loss team has never made it in either. The Gators would need utter chaos ahead of them to make it in, including losses by Clemson, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.



College Football Playoff Rankings - December 15

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa State

7. Florida

8. Georgia

9. Cincinnati

10. Oklahoma

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina

13. USC

14. Northwestern

15. North Carolina

16. Iowa

17. BYU

18. Miami

19. Louisiana

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. NC State

23. Tulsa

24. San Jose State

25. Colorado

